Warrant of arrest out for Cici as she misses court

R&B songbird Cici is a wanted woman after not turning up in court.

She failed to show up at the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Friday as a defendant in the assault case opened by her then boyfriend, Arthur Mafokate.

Spokeswoman for the National Prosecuting Authority South Gauteng Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that a warrant for Cici's arrest was issued.

"We can confirm she didn't appear in court and a warrant was issued for her arrest," she said.

Mafokate claimed Cici assaulted him while they were wrestling for his phone.

