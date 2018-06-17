Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha united in debt

Babes Wodumo and her former lover and manager Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo may have split, but the two are united in debt after taking R70000 for a concert performance that never happened.

The queen of gqom has been accused of giving the popular South Coast Bike Fest 2018 in May a miss and, instead, went to perform at the Namibia Music Awards.

Now, irked show promoter Slingshot Productions and event promoter Wozani Africa are trying to recoup the money they forked out for the performance.

They claim they were given just nine hours notice by the former power couple.

Weeks later, Babes and Maphumulo have still failed to pay back the money.

