7 Tips to beat the petrol blues.

Short-term solutions:

• Fill up before the increase - but you may have to bear with the queues at petrol stations.

• Fuel is an input cost for most things‚ so you can expect prices of other items to go up.

But these may go up at different times at different stores. So if you’re not someone who normally shops around for the cheapest item‚ it is worth starting to do this.

Medium-term solutions:

• Start carpooling with co-workers.

• Make use of safe and reliable public transport.

• Walk more – instead of driving to the shops or the gym‚ walk if it is safe and close enough.

• Consider purchasing a bicycle to travel the distances that are too far to walk.

Long-term consideration:

• Consider the type of vehicle you buy – make sure to ask questions about its fuel consumption and opt for models with low fuel consumption.