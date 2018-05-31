Lucky winner coins it - R5 in slot machine brings in R1.7m

A 64-year-old pensioner has not decided what to do with the R1.7-million windfall she won at a casino.

Kumari Chetty of Pietermaritzburg became an instant millionnaire and the biggest winner at any Tsogo Sun casino countrywide after she struck it lucky at the Golden Horse Casino in KwaZulu-Natal.

With just R5, the slot machine made her one of the most loaded gogos in the country within minutes. "I don't have plans with my money. I mean I have everything I need. I will use it, I just haven't planned for it," she said.

Chetty said her biggest win before this was R100000 from the same casino, which she used to settle the balance owing on her house.

One of her two children who died two years ago had bought her a car. It was the death of this son that led Chetty to the casino and she now considers it her "escape home".

"After I lost my elder son two years ago, I had to go to the casino almost every day to escape the stress. I thank Golden Horse Casino because it was the safest place for me to go. Although I lose sometimes, I had a feeling I should keep playing."

The casino's slots manager Rudi Smith said: "This unexpected visit from Mrs Chetty turned out to be a good bet for her. We are happy for her."