Manyi wants Gupta breakfast millions

The SABC is embroiled in a bitter battle with The New Age newspaper and its new owner Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi over R144-million in alleged unpaid fees for the canned New Age breakfast briefings.

The battle is unfolding in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg where the SABC filed an application to declare the contract it signed with The New Age (TNA) illegal and unconstitutional.

It is also playing out at the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (Afsa) following TNA's complaint that the SABC was refusing to honour its contractual agreement by not making the payments.

According to court papers seen by Sunday World, the SABC said in its application the contract signed with TNA, previously owned by the controversial Gupta family, was concluded in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and against the SABC's procurement policy framework, which states that all contracts above R2-million should be advertised and approved by the board.

The affidavit, filed by Refilwe Lefakane on behalf of the SABC, further states that the main agreement signed between the SABC and TNA was structured as a partnership and was supposed to be regulated by group supply chain management and the preferential procurement policy of the public broadcaster.

The instructions given to legal services was that the agreement should be for 12 months from March 2012 and the SABC was set to receive all revenue generated through advertising and sponsorships.