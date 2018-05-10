Zahara is preparing to go down to the Eastern Cape so she and her family can support the Mseleni family as they bury Thobani on Saturday.

Family and friends‚ as well as industry mates were at the actors memorial on Wednesday to remember the life of Thobani‚ who died in a fatal car crash.

Among the many people who poured their hearts out at the memorial held at The Market Theatre was Zahara‚ who gave an emotional performance in his honour.

Thobani's family shattered by his death: 'His little brother and mother are taking it the hardest' "It is hard to tell how he feels but you can see he is shattered."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Zahara said she wasn't very close to Thobani‚ but she felt compelled to be there to celebrate him because she knew he had touched many people with his life‚ including her family.

"Thobani was the kind of person who respected people and I know that that is why my family loved him so much. He was a joy to be around and that is why I went to celebrate his life. Not only for me‚ but also for my family. I will be leaving for Eastern Cape because I know my parents will want to attend his funeral too."

Zahara explained that Thobani had met her family on one of the many times he found himself shooting in the Eastern Cape.