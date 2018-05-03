Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is getting more money.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu announced during his budget vote for the 2018/19 financial year in the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday that Zwelithini’s annual budget has been increased by R7-million‚ from R58.8-million last year to R65.8-million this year.

The monarch — who has has often come under fire for his lavish spending — has maintained that he was entitled to the budget as it was derived from tax revenue generated by his subjects.

The premier’s office is responsible for the king’s support and the royal family‚ as well as the royal household trust which was established to make the Zulu royal family self-sustainable.

Mchunu said the royal household has been allocated R65‚8-million for this financial year‚ without elaborating on how the money would be spent. He also did not reveal how much will be allocated to the royal household trust.

Mchunu said during his speech that King Zwelithini would participate in various important ceremonies and traditional functions‚ such as the reed dance and first fruits ceremonies‚ which are all funded by the state. He said his office would continue to support the royal household trust‚ whose responsibilities include the upkeep of the king’s eight palaces‚ tuition for his children‚ transportation and medical care of the royal family. The trust is also responsible for the upkeep of the king’s farms.