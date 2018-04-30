Samas dump two house music stars
House music DJ Mobi Dixon's hit song Lake by the Ocean has been disqualified from contesting for the coveted Samas' best remix of the year gong.
Another house music stellar cut, Tigi by Sands, has also been disqualified from competing for the record of the year trophy.
Tigi has been replaced by Love Me in the Dark by Sketchy Bongo featuring Kaien Cruz while Lake by the Ocean was replaced with Mwanagu by Jackie Queens and Venei Grette remixed by Enoo Napa.
This was announced by the Samas' public relations agency HM Entertainment in a press statement yesterday.
"Sands is a citizen of eSwatini [formerly Swaziland] and as such is excluded from being considered for a Samas in the record of the year category.
"Mobi Dixon's Lake by the Ocean is a remix of an international song which is in contravention of the Samas' rules," said Comfort Nkosi of HM Entertainment.
Nkosi said they would investigate how the breaches were not picked up during the vetting process.
"Risa [custodians of the awards] and the Samas committee are doing investigations into how these breaches were not picked up during the vetting process. After the investigation has been completed, appropriate remedial action will be taken," he said.
Mobi Dixon said he was not slighted by his removal from the category.
" Yeah, man. It is what it is . I respect the decision taken by the Samas. It's the fifth [time] I get nominated. I just hope that they will learn from this mistake and grow from it," he said.
Sands said he was unable to comment about the matter.
The Samas will take place at Sun City on Saturday June 2 and will be beamed live on SABC1.