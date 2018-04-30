Samas dump two house music stars

House music DJ Mobi Dixon's hit song Lake by the Ocean has been disqualified from contesting for the coveted Samas' best remix of the year gong.

Another house music stellar cut, Tigi by Sands, has also been disqualified from competing for the record of the year trophy.

Tigi has been replaced by Love Me in the Dark by Sketchy Bongo featuring Kaien Cruz while Lake by the Ocean was replaced with Mwanagu by Jackie Queens and Venei Grette remixed by Enoo Napa.

This was announced by the Samas' public relations agency HM Entertainment in a press statement yesterday.

"Sands is a citizen of eSwatini [formerly Swaziland] and as such is excluded from being considered for a Samas in the record of the year category.