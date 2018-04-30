Live Amp hosts Lerato Kganyago and DJ Warras left before axing

Live Amp presenters Lerato Kganyago and Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock allegedly jumped ship before they were pushed from the SABC1's flagship music show.

They were allegedly due to be kicked to the curb by the SABC1 mandarins about two weeks ago, but the pair resigned from their cushy jobs after they learnt of the plan to cull them.

It is understood that the show's producers at Urban Brew tried to save the pair from the gallows but SABC bosses would have none of it.

After they resigned, the SABC asked them to withdraw their resignation letters but they refused, according to insiders.

SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago declined to comment on the expulsion.

"I know nothing about Warras' expulsion, so please speak to Urban Brew. On Lerato's departure from the show, please refer to the media statement we issued last week," he said.

In a joint statement, SABC1 and Urban Brew stated that Kganyago was leaving the show to pursue other interests.

She declined to comment this week.

Warras, who previously worked at YFM and 5FM, confirmed that he and Kganyago were in fact kicked out.

"I officially resigned from the show on Tuesday because I was fired. The SABC is screwing us all," said Warras.

"They told us our last show would be in June; they are bringing in new talent. What could I do or say?

"How do you bring in talent to a show that has a sought-after DJ who speaks Zulu fluently and an award-winning show host like Lerato?

"Lerato resigned and I followed suit this week. I have been on the show for eight years and it's been South Africa's most successful music show to date."