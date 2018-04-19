Ex-radio DJ facing R2.6m drug charges released on bail
A former SABC radio DJ and his wife appeared in court in Cape Town on Thursday after drugs worth R2.6-million were allegedly found at their home.
Dino Michael‚ whose Saturday night deep-house shows on GoodhopeFM were branded “Godfather’s House”‚ was freed on bail of R50‚000. His wife‚ Janine‚ is out on bail of R10‚000.
The Hawks said the Michaels were arrested on Tuesday after cocaine and MDMA‚ as well as R300‚000 in cash‚ were seized in a raid at their Tamboerskloof home.
Michael‚ who is known as Godfather and DJ Syndicate‚ would plead not guilty to the charges against him‚ advocate Pete Mihalik told Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.
The 48-year-old is the resident DJ at Chinchilla in Camps Bay‚ where Mihalik says he earns R20‚000 a month. The court was told that he earned R8‚000 a month at GoodhopeFM before leaving the station recently.
The terms of the couple’s bail prevent them leaving the Western Cape without the investigating officer’s permission‚ and Michael’s passport was confiscated by the police.
The court was told that the couple usually travel overseas twice a year‚ and were in Bali for Easter. Janine is her husband’s bookkeeper‚ Mihalik said. The couple have a son who is in Grade 6.