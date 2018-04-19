A former SABC radio DJ and his wife appeared in court in Cape Town on Thursday after drugs worth R2.6-million were allegedly found at their home.

Dino Michael‚ whose Saturday night deep-house shows on GoodhopeFM were branded “Godfather’s House”‚ was freed on bail of R50‚000. His wife‚ Janine‚ is out on bail of R10‚000.

The Hawks said the Michaels were arrested on Tuesday after cocaine and MDMA‚ as well as R300‚000 in cash‚ were seized in a raid at their Tamboerskloof home.

Michael‚ who is known as Godfather and DJ Syndicate‚ would plead not guilty to the charges against him‚ advocate Pete Mihalik told Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.