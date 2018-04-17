A budding writer‚ Fikile Shabalala has been left heartbroken and has accused Mzansi Magic of "stealing" her concept for its latest show‚ Yobe‚ which she allegedly submitted two years ago.

The young writer told TshisaLIVE that she was shocked when the show debuted last week.

"I didn't pitch the concept‚ instead I submitted through their website on Mzansi Magic. I made the first submission in 2016 and the other one in 2017. It was the same concept. The only response I got was in the form of the reply you get when you submit the proposal. The one that says if you don't get a reply within three months‚ you should consider your application unsuccessful."

Fikile said she submitted the same concept twice to Mzansi Magic and that her concert was titled Sorry For My Crimes.

She explained that her heart sank as she watched the first episode of Yobe and realised that besides the change of the name‚ everything on the show resembled the proposal she sent. Fikile claims that her concept was to produce a show that helps convicted criminals give their victims closure.

"I was heartbroken when I saw the show on Mzansi. I was literally in tears. I feel like as a channel they definitely know if a certain concept has been received before from another person or company. I feel like they are taking advantage of young people's dreams and this is my passion."