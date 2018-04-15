'Rami imposed on Thobela FM'

The appointment of The Queen protagonist Rami Chuene as a presenter on Thobela FM has allegedly caused ructions between station manager Moshongwa Matsena and SABC general manager for public broadcasting services Leuba Ramakgolo.

Four independent sources - three of them senior SABC officials and one a close ally of Matsena - alleged the station boss complained to them that Ramakgolo, the station's former manager, had stripped her of her powers.

This after he allegedly imposed Chuene as well as retired presenter Rudolph Letsoalo, former Vuma FM presenter Mathumo Manaka and producer Andrew Matopela on the station.

