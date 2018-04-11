News

Pastor Omotoso case postponed

By Devon Koen - 11 April 2018 - 11:11
Controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso on Wednesday morning appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court‚ where the case was postponed to May 15.

Omotoso‚ 59‚ was arrested in Port Elizabeth in April last year. He is facing multiple charges‚ including rape. Some of the alleged victims were as young as 13.

Omotoso appeared with three other accused – Zukiwa Sitho‚ 28‚ Lusanda Solani‚ 36‚ and Nobubele Mlindi‚ 31. The case was postponed to May 15 for the state to finalise the charges against the four accused and to have the case centralised.

