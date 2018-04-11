A woman who was married into the Abathembu royal family on Wednesday relayed her story as she remembered Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Like Madikizela-Mandela‚ she said she suffered the fate of being divorced by a Madiba.

She said what she most admired was that after her divorce‚ Madikizela-Mandela was able to keep up her relationship with the family.

The woman‚ who asked not to be identified‚ was attending the memorial service of Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday.

She laughed wryly when speaking of the irony that the Abathembu was the same clan from which liberation icon Nelson Mandela sprang.

"As a daughter-in-law‚ you have to‚ most importantly‚ respect protocol. You can't just walk about the yard. A daughter-in-law is not allowed to walk towards the kraal‚ greet elderly men in the family‚ or make eye contact as a sign of respect‚" she said.