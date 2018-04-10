Malombo music legacy strikes sour note over Moretele Park gig

A war of words has broken out over the legacy of legendary musician Phillip Tabane and his Malombo music.

At the opposing ends of the tiff are Tabane's son Thabang and the musician's former Malombo band member Julian Bahula.

Thabang, 39, has accused Bahula of trying to cash-in on the legacy of his father's work after the latter organised a music concert in honour of Tabane, allegedly without proper consultation with the family.

Tabane's son, who has taken over his father's musical genius, accused Bahula of bypassing them by going around promoting the gig set for Moretele Park in Mamelodi, Tshwane, on May 5.

"My father's old and senile but he is also very sick at the moment," said Thabang. "He is no longer fit to hold serious discussions or take any decisions for himself. He forgets easily and does not even remember some people.

"I was shocked when I heard that there was a concert in his name. People are calling me and asking me all sorts of questions that I can't answer because no one told us anything.

"I found out late last year that Malome Julian was the organiser but he has never discussed anything with me. I just saw a post on his social media pages."