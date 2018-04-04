After a raging debate around DJ Black Coffee's performance in Israel dominated social media for the past few days‚ the ANC has weighed in on the debacle expressing its disappointment.

Black Coffee was lambasted by social media users after he shared a video of his performance in Tel Aviv in Israel‚ saying it was a "sold out" event and that he "loved" Tel Aviv.

The tweet sparked widespread outrage amongst followers‚ who lambasted Black Coffee for turning a blind eye to the alleged oppressive law in Israel and to the killings of Palestinians.

Chairperson of the ANC international relations committee Lindiwe Zulu issued a statement on Monday night‚ reaffirming the ruling party's call to boycott Israel.

Zulu said that at the 54 National Conference the party decided to immediately downgrade the SA embassy in Israel to a liaison office.

"We have been witnessing unacceptable violation of children's rights‚ human rights and international law by the Israeli government. Further‚ we have been witnessing increased Israeli racism against Africans.