Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto
As the world reacted on Monday afternoon to the death of 81-year-old struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela earlier in the day‚ details emerged of her last few days.
Her family confirmed that Madikizela-Mandela had died at a Johannesburg hospital surrounded by friends and family.
Just days before‚ she had attended a Good Friday sermon at church with her granddaughter‚ Zoleka Mandela.
Zoleka‚ who often refers to Madikizela-Mandela as her "day one"‚ posted a collage of pictures of the family at church.
Wearing a black skirt and a red top with a collar‚ Madikizela-Mandela held a walking stick as church-goers greeted her.
"I forgot how long the Good Friday service at church is. Over 5 hrs‚" wrote Zoleka.
She said she and her gran had left the service hungry.
"My Day One and I left the service so hungry‚ we had to stop and buy roasted corn on the side of the road to eat en route to the house ... 😂 Time for our family lunch aka CHEAT DAY MEAL‚" she wrote.
