Fight over singer's corpse at funeral

Drama unfolded at the funeral of the late Limpopo gospel artist Phineas Maenetja when his wife and his mother fought over where the funeral service should be held.

Police were called in to quell a possible outbreak of violence between the two families of his wife Maria Mokgotho and mother Rachael Maenetja .

The funeral service programme was cut short after Mokgotho wanted to take the body of the artist from the house of his parents in Molepo village to her house in Ga-Thoka near Turfloop.

The fight flew in the face of the out-of-court settlement reached by the two families on Monday after a week-long war over who had the right to bury the musician.

