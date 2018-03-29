Twitter trolls Ace Magashule 'lavish' bash
Outgoing Free State premier Ace Magashule’s lavish bash has received a major backlash from Twitter users.
The Free State government reportedly threw a farewell party for Magashule at the Free State rugby stadium at a cost of R20 million.
The Twitterati trolled Magashule and even took a swipe at the food served to members of the public in attendance‚ which included a breakfast of two bread rolls and a drumstick.
Looks like 2 rolls and 1-piece chicken. Sheesh...#AceMagashule, you could surely have done better than this 🤷🏽♂️ I hope everybody at the farewell ate this. https://t.co/TLoklzfS62— Michael (@TheMikeAppel) March 29, 2018
#AceMagashule's lavish farewell party: Despite #Ramaphosa's efforts, the #ANC continues on its merry way, siphoning off millions of rands in taxpayers' money & continuing to treat #StateResources as a bottomless pit for the party's use!— Farieda Khan (@FaredaVandeKaap) March 29, 2018
How did the President allow this wastefull expenditure of public funds to happen? @CyrilRamaphosa @KhuselaS #AceMagashule @MYANC https://t.co/Du7ogFH8cH— Lwazisto (@Lwazistos) March 29, 2018
Money was looted by ANC deployed when Ramaphosa was a deputy president! Even now when he is the head of state ANC government spent 20 million for just a farewell 🙆 Maybe the province is not affected by unemployment, water and house crises etc #20MillionFareWell #AceMagashule— 🔴 Rofhiwa Mudau 🔴 (@RofhiwaMudauR) March 29, 2018
#AceMagashule Children are dying. We need to get rid of the pit toilets and you can afford a R 20 mill farewell party. Do you care for the poor?— Jerez Fynn (@JerezFynn) March 28, 2018