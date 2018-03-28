Votathon turns into a no-show gig

What was supposed to be a hot votathon party for Lerato Kganyago on Friday night to garner last minute votes ahead of the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) turned into a damp squib.

The event was held at the popular Elements cocktail bar and restaurant in Rustenburg, North West.

A promotional poster by the joint boasted the likes of actors Mandla Gaduka, Linda Sebezo, Sphamandla Dhludhlu and Warren Masemola as among the celebs who were going to grace the occasion but none of them showed up.

According to the owner of Elements, Teboho Twala, there was some "misunderstandings" that led to the poster being posted on social media, only to be taken down again.

Twala said none of the artists had confirmed their attendance due to "issues they had with the Saftas".

"The personalities that we were in direct liaison with had initially confirmed attendance, only for issues to pop up and they expressed their apprehensions at coming. This was after the poster had already been put up on social media. But when these issues came up, we immediately took it down."