DJ Tira says he is still not sure if it was him or his upcoming event that saw Mampintsha quote him a huge amount to book Babes Wodumo‚ but he insists it was not her usual rate.

The alleged feud between Tira and Mampintsha seemed to have reached new levels recently when it was claimed that the West Ink boss had purposely jacked up the price to book Babes when Tira came calling and looking for her services.

Tira told TshisaLIVE that he wanted the Wololo star to shine on his Gqom In Concert music festival stage next month‚ but was told that she was unavailable unless he paid a premium price for her.

"I don't know why I was quoted so much. I guess a person has a right to charge as much as they want‚ but I know for a fact that it was not her normal fee that I was being quoted. I don't know if it was because it was me or the show‚ but the price was higher than we could afford and we could not match it. We hope that they will still come around and we can negotiate the fee."