Minister in probe fix

A showdown is looming in the corridors of the Department of Sport after new minister Tokozile Xasa called off the investigation into the deaths of two soccer fans at a friendly match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs last July.

The announcement appeared in the Government Gazette on Friday.

The Department of Sport's chief director of communication, Mickey Modisane, said the department filed the notice because it was concerned about "the lack of cooperation necessary to execute the mandate of such an inquiry by key roleplayers.

"As inquiries of these nature relies [sic] largely on the cooperation of the affected stakeholders and there has been active opposition on this one, the department found it necessary to withdraw the current notice and to review other available legal instruments and to vigorously pursue the matter further through other law enforcement agencies to ensure that the interests of justice for the families of the deceased are served."

Last year, then sports minister Thulas Nxesi announced that retired Supreme Court of Appeal judge Ronald Pillay, as well as advocate Lindi Nkosi-Thomas, would be some of the legal minds comprising the committee investigating the soccer tragedy.

At the time, Nxesi said Pillay's committee must investigate, make findings and report on the events that led to the death of two soccer supporters and the injury of 17 others.