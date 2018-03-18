SABC's ins and outs making waves

The winds of change are blowing through the corridors of Radio Park in Auckland Park, Joburg as the SABC gears up for one of its biggest overhauls of its radio stations since 1994.

Millions of people in southern African will wake up on May 1 to a different SAfm as the public broadcaster seeks to arrest the bleeding of listeners at the news and current affairs station.

SAfm is one of the stations on the African continent with the widest reach and some people in neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana solely depend on it as a primary source of news and information.

The station also reaches some of South Africa's rural areas that cannot be reached by any other radio or TV signals.

SABC insiders say management and the station have been at war over the dismantling of the programming mix on the station that provided news and talk for 24 hours on weekdays and a mixture of talk and music over the weekends.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE