AKAskies man, you're too late for Samas!

Award-winning hip-hop muso AKA will not contest in the SA Music Awards (Samas) 2018 Hip-Hop Album of the Year category after the Recording Industry of SA (Risa) rejected an attempt by his record label Universal to submit his entry late.

Their attempt was unanimously sneezed at by the Risa board members who said they would set a bad precedent and open themselves to accusations of preferential treatment if they accepted the late entry.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE