'Nothing will separate me from my nyatsi'

The wife blasted Sexwale for meddling in their marriage.

"Why apologise for someone you call a friend. Where was she [Sexwale] when their relationship started. She is at the centre of the two's affairs," Vanessa said.

Sexwale, according to the exchange between the two, also shared with Vanessa an SMS she sent to Pooe in which she threatened him with arrest if he did not stay away from Hlakoane. In the message she labelled the affair between Pooe and Hlakoane, toxic.

"If you want to be charged with assault, stalking and harassment I will make that happen. Delete her number," reads the SMS Sexwale forwarded to Vanessa, where she was pleading with the businessman to leave her friend alone.

Before the SMS drama between Pooe's wife and Sexwale, Vanessa had been having confrontations with her husband's nyatsi.

Asked for comment on the matter Pooe, who owns a company called Ellicodor construction that does business with the Gauteng department of education, said his wife knows the right channels to use to communicate her complaints about the matter.

But when told about the SMSes between Vanessa, Hlakoane and Sexwale, Pooe exploded and said he told his wife and her friends that nobody was going to break his association with Hlakoane.

"She took me in when I was sekatana [a nobody]. I'm not going to be forced by anyone to break my association with her. I had no money and she used to help me with her car and paid school fees when my wife had kicked me out of her house and [I] was forced to move in with my mother," he said.

"She [Vanessa] came back to me when I had bounced back wanting us to fix things. Before that she used to slap me in front of her aunt saying I was a nobody and should leave her house because I was struggling to get jobs," claimed Pooe.

Vanessa disputed that she used to assault her husband. "He has never left our house. He is just trying to be a victim when he is not," said Vanessa.

The businessman said his wife should rather file for divorce if she was not happy with his association with Hlakoane. Sexwale confirmed knowledge of the matter, and asked to be sent questions for her to respond. She later sent an e-mail saying she could not comment. Hlakoane also asked to be sent questions, but had not responded at the time of going to print.