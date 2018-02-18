Lights out, curtain falls on Vusi Shange

Legendary bubble-gum music artist Vusi Shange has sung his last verse after losing the battle to sugar diabetes.

Shange, 64, died while bathing at his Vosloorus home in Ekurhuleni on Friday night. He had battled the disease for more than 25 years. News of his death was confirmed by his daughter Sibongile Shange yesterday morning.

Sibongile said her father, who serenaded kings and queens with his hit song Mofe in the '90s, collapsed while performing his ablutions in a bath tub at about 6pm.

"I arrived home from work and called out his name to greet him when I entered the house. When he didn't respond I investigated and found him slumped against the bath tub in his bathroom. I tried to wake him up but he was gone already," she said.

Sibongile said she suspected her father might have succumbed to diabetes.

"He has been fighting this illness for over 25 years, but we didn't think he would leave us this soon because he looked healthy. He always looked after himself."