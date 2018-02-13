'First lady fell into trap of post now, regret later'

President Jacob Zuma's fifth wife, Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, fell into a trap of "post now and regret later", according to a social media law expert.

This follows a social media storm that she unleashed on Friday when she defended her husband in an Instagram post when she posted a picture of them in a private jet and wrote a caption in isiZulu.

"Don't fight with someone who isn't fighting back, things are about to get ugly," she wrote.

After a flurry of criticism against her post, Madiba-Zuma shot back at her critics saying her husband did not join the ANC in 1991.

"He left his home at a tender age to fight apartheid. He was prepared to pay the ultimate price. He will finish what he started because he does not take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean," part of her response read.