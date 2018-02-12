Mantashe's daughter takes on Koko

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe's daughter Nombasa Mawela is taking suspended acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko to the cleaners over bribery allegations.

Nombasa filed a R500000 defamation lawsuit against Koko at the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

According to court documents seen by Sunday World, Mawela, a former cost engineering officer at Eskom, took action after the head of generation at the power utility failed to heed her demands for a public apology.

Koko is being sued for the statement he made in which he alleged Mawela took a R978000 bribe from another Eskom employee attached to the Kusile power station building project, France Hlakudi.

"From the defendant's own testimony during the disciplinary hearing, as quoted directly in the defendant's closing submissions, the defendant set out for the disciplinary panel how he became aware of certain bribes which were allegedly paid to Mr Hlakudi...

"Upon being requested by his counsel to provide the disciplinary panel with 'further details' he had regarding the alleged bribes paid to Mr Hlakudi, the defendant did in fact made the following statement concerning the plaintiff:

"... Mantashe, for God's sake, the daughter of Gwede Mantashe, has been on the retainer for the last 24 months from Hlakudi Translation and has received in total R978 000...," reads the court documents.