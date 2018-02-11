Boozy players put on ice

Baroka have insisted that only coach Kgoloko Thobejane has been suspended by the club but our sources are singing a different tune.

The club confirmed to Sunday World that Thobejane has been put on ice, but refused to give their reason for the decision.

"It's an internal matter," chief executive Morgan Mammila told this paper.

Sources, however, have painted a different picture and claimed that Thobejane was not the only one who's suspended and evidence to back up their claims is that the players who are suspended are training on their own.