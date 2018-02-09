Vodacom assists top students with bursaries for higher education

Vodacom has recommitted to providing 110 students with bursaries worth a total of R12-million per year to study at higher institutions of learning.

For the 2018 academic year, 40 students have been awarded new bursaries to study at any higher-learning institution of their choice. This cohort includes the 10 top achievers from the Department of Basic Education’s matric results announcement for 2017.

Through its corporate social investment wing, Vodacom awards new bursaries every year, based on academic excellence and financial need. The students selected for the 2018 intake have all matriculated with a minimum average pass rate of 75%.

A further 70 bursaries have been awarded to current university students entering their second, third or fourth year of study, making a total of 110 Vodacom bursaries awarded for 2018.

Vodacom seeks to complement the academic programme with practical life skills and best practice, thereby positioning the students to better contribute to South Africa’s economy. Additionally, the programme is intended to bridge the gap between achievement at tertiary institutions and success in the workplace.

Since the bursary scheme began in the late 1990s, more than 1,000 study grants have been made available to deserving students for tertiary education.

From the 2018 academic year’s 40 students, one disabled student has been included, to give an opportunity to students who might otherwise be excluded from bursaries in the particular fields of information technology and engineering.

In a bid to help tackle skills development and job creation within the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, Vodacom has embarked on a drive to help empower unemployed youths with ICT skills training.