As local film Inxeba (The Wound) continues to court controversy and protest‚ some of the film’s cast and crew have been moved to a ‘refugee camp’ to protect them from threats.

According to HeraldLIVE‚ under-siege actors have been given a “place of refuge” after threats and harassment left them scared for their safety.

“We created a refugee camp to keep everyone out of trouble – it is a difficult situation. We are seriously concerned about our personal safety across the board‚” the film’s Elias Ribeiro said.

Producer Cait Pansegrouw confirmed the threats against the crew‚ but did not want to provide further details later for fear for their safety.

“We need to be sensitive to the fact that these threats are real and impact on the actors’ lives. My team and I have been receiving death threats constantly since we released the trailer over a year ago. It got to a point where [one of the actors] had to cancel shooting a project in the Eastern Cape because it was not safe for him.”

One of the film’s writers‚ Malusi Bengu said while he could not speak on behalf of all the actors‚ he was incredibly proud of them for taking up the roles.