Sabela makes U-turn in ANCYL race, will now contest for president

KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary Thanduxolo Sabela has made a U-turn on his decision to support national secretary Reggie Nkabinde to become league president.

Sabela has surprisingly availed himself to replace Collen Maine following an endorsement by his home province's executive committee at a meeting last weekend.

Sunday World has learnt that Sabela, who two weeks ago told this newspaper that he was not ready to lead the ANCYL, was endorsed by his province to challenge Nkabinde for the position.

It is understood the PEC (provincial executive committee) also mandated provincial chairperson Kwazi Mshengu to lobby other provinces to support their candidate and to open up debate around which province was going to submit a candidate for the position of secretary-general.

Sabela confirmed he was now running for the presidency of the league. He claimed he never supported Nkabinde to lead the youth league.

"There has been misinformation that I support Reggie. I don't remember saying that," claimed Sabela.