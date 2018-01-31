Jonathan Boynton-Lee on Simba Mhere verdict: This is the closure we've been waiting for
Justice for Simba and Kady. That's the verdict from friends and family of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his friend‚ Kady-Shay O'Bryan‚ who were killed in a car accident in 2015.
Preshalin Naidoo was on Wednesday found guilty of culpable homicide by the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
Jonathan Boynton-Lee‚ who was one of Simba's best friends‚ was in court when the verdict was handed down. He said the family finally has closure.
"We are all very happy because this is the closure the families have been waiting for. The trial has dragged on for three painful years. It's finally over‚" he told TshisaLIVE.
Magistrate David Mahango said that Naidoo's version that the car he was driving on the morning of the incident had a mechanical failure was improbable.
Simba's father was also in the car on the morning of the accident. He testified in the case and those close to the Mhere family say they are happy that justice has been served.