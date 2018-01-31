Justice for Simba and Kady. That's the verdict from friends and family of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his friend‚ Kady-Shay O'Bryan‚ who were killed in a car accident in 2015.

Preshalin Naidoo was on Wednesday found guilty of culpable homicide by the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Jonathan Boynton-Lee‚ who was one of Simba's best friends‚ was in court when the verdict was handed down. He said the family finally has closure.