Nasty C's no-show sparks fight with Mabala Noise

Award-winning rapper Nasty C has been accused of being nasty in the true sense after he failed to pitch for a Christmas Day gig despite pocketing R120000.

Instead of entertaining revellers at the Christmas picnic in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, Nasty C, real name Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, was tucking in turkey with his family at home.

According to event organiser Thabiso Thabana, dancer Zodwa Wabantu saved the day by performing two sets, including the slot which Nasty C was supposed to perform in.

Thabana said Nasty C's record label Mabala Noise was now refusing to refund him the money that he had paid for the artist's services.

Mabala Noise manager Sikhulile Nzuza said Thabana will not be getting any refund from the label.

"He is rude and aggressive, I will not help someone who comes to me with threats," said Nzuza.

"Nasty C hasn't spent time with his family for years, this was his first Christmas with family."