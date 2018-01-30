Nasty C's no-show sparks fight with Mabala Noise
Award-winning rapper Nasty C has been accused of being nasty in the true sense after he failed to pitch for a Christmas Day gig despite pocketing R120000.
Instead of entertaining revellers at the Christmas picnic in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, Nasty C, real name Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, was tucking in turkey with his family at home.
According to event organiser Thabiso Thabana, dancer Zodwa Wabantu saved the day by performing two sets, including the slot which Nasty C was supposed to perform in.
Thabana said Nasty C's record label Mabala Noise was now refusing to refund him the money that he had paid for the artist's services.
Mabala Noise manager Sikhulile Nzuza said Thabana will not be getting any refund from the label.
"He is rude and aggressive, I will not help someone who comes to me with threats," said Nzuza.
"Nasty C hasn't spent time with his family for years, this was his first Christmas with family."
According to e-mail correspondence between the two parties, seen by Sunday World, the label's booking manager Ntombi Mokoena confirmed Nasty C's availability for the Christmas Day event.
"Ntombi never communicated the changes to me. Instead, she asked me to deposit the full amount after which she confirmed that Nasty C will come through to perform.
"On Christmas Day, when I noticed that he was not arriving, I called Ntombi but she was ignoring my calls. She even blocked my calls.
"I called Nasty C's driver and he told me that Nasty C was at home and that the event was not communicated to him," said Thabana, adding Zodwa saved the day, and even covered for Nasty C.
"She performed for two slots and the crowd was extremely happy."
He said two days after the event he contacted the record label's office and Mokoena about the refund but he got no joy.
"I then resorted to Reggie [Nkabinde, Mabala Noise owner]. I sent Reggie a text message and told him that if his label is not returning my money, I will go to an event where Nasty C is performing and I will disrupt that performance until my money is paid back."
After communicating with Nkabinde, Thabana said Nzuza called him fuming and threatening him.
"He said who do I think I am to call or text Reggie. He said he was going to make sure that I don't get my money back."
Nzuza said that he was annoyed with Thabana.
"He started calling everyone, including Reggie, demanding his money from him.
After that, I called him and I told him he will never get a cent from us with his attitude," said Nzuza.
Thabana said he would be pursuing legal action to get his money back.
"They don't take us seriously [because] they think they have made it.
"I want the money back. It is not about my attitude, they treated me badly. I let the crowd down and I just want a refund for their nondelivery.
"It is that simple," said a fuming Thabana.