Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has caused many contretemps on Twitter‚ but now he has been served with a 24-hour warning over his handling of a cop matter.

"We are giving Minister Mbalula 24 hours to retract this statement as it defames our members‚" the union said.

"We have always called upon the Minister to stop his irresponsible statements . . . His continued irresponsible statements are causing a lot of harm within the police service. As a responsible union‚ we will never allow a situation where our dedicated and committed senior officers are humiliated by a minister who is overlapping in his job‚" said SAPU.