News

Mbalula's twitter habit gets him into trouble again

By Staff Reporter - 30 January 2018 - 15:19
Fikile Mbalula
Image: Esa Alexander

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has caused many contretemps on Twitter‚ but now he has been served with a 24-hour warning over his handling of a cop matter.

"We are giving Minister Mbalula 24 hours to retract this statement as it defames our members‚" the union said.

"We have always called upon the Minister to stop his irresponsible statements . . . His continued irresponsible statements are causing a lot of harm within the police service. As a responsible union‚ we will never allow a situation where our dedicated and committed senior officers are humiliated by a minister who is overlapping in his job‚" said SAPU.

The minister visited Mogale City on the West Rand on Wednesday‚ showcasing the demolition of a dilapidated building he said had been used by criminals. Community members of Krugersdorp‚ Kagiso and Munsieville have been demonstrating against alleged drug dens and brothels.

SAPU said it was committed to working with police management to root out crime. "Whilst committed to that just (cause)‚ we will not compromise the dignity of our members."

Blame it on the Guptas‚ chirps Mbalula of his Christmas holiday in Dubai

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has taken a swipe at those who have questioned his activities in Dubai.
News
1 month ago

Mbalula fired up by arrest of Eastern Cape drug lords

In one of the biggest drug trafficking cartel busts in the Eastern Cape‚ the Hawks‚ SAPS and the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) have arrested five ...
News
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X