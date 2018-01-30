Hugh Masekela's family members have spoken out about the scrutiny over the late musician's funeral and cremation‚ explaining that they chose to keep these details private to honour the star's final wishes.

Bra Hugh's son Selema 'Sal' Masekela confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the late music veteran was cremated after a private funeral service on Friday‚ but said the family was concerned by the amount of attention their father's burial was getting.

"I don't know why people would want to concern themselves about things that are private to the family. Those are not the things that will make a difference to how we will all remember him. As much as we shared him with this entire country and the world‚ we as a family are grieving. There are somethings that are personal."