Bank drags Zwelethu Sisulu to court

The Sisulu name has once again been dragged through the mud by one of the respectable family's grandchildren, businessman Zwelethu Sisulu.

Zwelethu, the grandson of struggle icons Walter and Albertina Sisulu, was this week hauled to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after his company, SA Machado Construction, defaulted on bank repayments following the purchase of cars and equipment, and for failure to keep up with overdraft payments.

Sunday World reported last year that an application order was filed at the high court, demanding that Sisulu junior, who is the son of late businessman and Struggle journalist Zwelakhe Sisulu, cough up his house and cars worth R7-million.

This week, in court papers seen by Sunday World, Standard Bank filed another application asking the court to institute legal action against Sisulu and his construction business partners.

