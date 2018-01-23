In what can be dubbed as a rare interview‚ legendary musician Hugh Masekela sat down with TshisaLIVE just months before his death‚ in July 2017.

Journalist Chrizelda Kekana got the opportunity to chat to Bra Hugh about the reason he's so selective with media interviews and his desire to do what he was passionate about.

Bra Hugh told TshisaLIVE that he just wanted to impart his knowledge and didn't bother too much about 'legacy'.

"I don't have any ambitions (about my legacy). I just feel that its work that I am supposed to do‚ otherwise my ancestors will punish me. Why? Because I got so much from them. But I don't have an ambitious future about 'Hugh Masekela's legacy'."