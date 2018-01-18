After over six months of waiting and being given the run-around‚ Bonang Matheba's former make-up artist‚ Muzi Zuma's prayers have been answered and he's been paid the R25‚000 that was owed to him.

As reported by TshisaLIVE on Wednesday‚ Muzi was contracted to do Bonang's make-up for the KFC Taste Kitchen show‚ which was 24 days long. He was promised payment at the end of the shoot in July last year but until yesterday‚ was still out of pocket and in debt.

Since the spotlight was cast on Muzi's situation many fingers have been pointed as to who was responsible for the payment. Bonang's new pr company said the claims were "news" to them‚ while her previous pr company said if the expense was procured by B‚ she had to settle it directly.