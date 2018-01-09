Star goalie Brighton Mhlongo fights booze

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo has been waging a bitter war against the bottle that almost destroyed his career - and his family.

As a result of his wayward lifestyle, Mhlongo was transferred from the Soweto giants to minnows Chippa United. His wife Dimakatso Mareme read him the riot act.

The talented 26-year-old goalkeeper resolved to get his life back on track. He booked himself into a programme to help him jettison the bottle to save his tottering career and family.

Mhlongo told Sunday World this week that he started weaning himself off the firewaters a few months before he left Pirates to find a home with Chippa in Port Elizabeth .

He poured his heart out about his drinking problems after allegations his marriage was on the rocks surfaced during the festive season.