As South Africans continue to mourn the loss of Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger‚ her manager has described her state of mind in the weeks leading up to her death‚ explaining that she was unhappy with her "career advancements."

After being hospitalised twice in the space of a week for depression in December‚ Lara died in hospital on January 3 surrounded by her family.

The exact cause of her death has not yet been revealed but her manager‚ Boipelo Ditshego‚ told TshisaLIVE that her hospitalisation was a shock to everyone given her generally positive attitude.

"She has always been a positive‚ strong and optimistic individual. This came as a shock to most of us. Her family only learnt of her state of mind when she went home to recover‚" he said.

Somizi‚ who was friends with Lara‚ posted a message about her and said she was not happy.