Tearful bride-to-be cries her way to safety

The tears of a reluctant bride-to-be proved to be her saving grace when sharp-eyed police noticed that she was distressed and possibly in trouble.

Little did they realise that she was being driven to her wedding where she was to marry one of her alleged captors.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that officers stopped a car at a crime prevention operation at Emmaus turn-off on the R74 in Bergville when a tearful passenger piqued their interest.

“There were four men and one woman inside the vehicle. The woman was sitting in the back seat‚ between two of the men and the police noticed that she was upset‚” Mbhele said.