Bed-ridden man's ID used for hundreds of roadworthy certificates

Four vehicle examiners have been arrested at a privately owned testing station in Claysville outside Tembisa in Gauteng.

These arrests bring the number of suspects arrested in different private roadworthy centres to about 20 in the last three months.

This week's joint operation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit‚ the South Africa Police Service’s Organised Crime Unit and Gauteng Traffic's Compliance Unit came after investigations uncovered a scam in which the identity document of a 64-year-old bed-ridden man was allegedly used to fraudulently process roadworthy certificates for hundreds of vehicles.

It is believed that the vehicles were never physically examined before the certificates were issued‚ said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.