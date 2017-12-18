This was not the only time Ngubo received special treatment from correctional services - with the department unable to explain why the convicted killer enjoyed a lavish lifestyle‚ preferential treatment and political protection while serving life behind bars.

“In front of Ngubo‚ every warder knew their place. Everyone knew he was a special inmate. I really do not know why. In fact he was like a warder and we were prisoners. If he wants something you jump‚ no questions asked‚” said a senior prison warder at Pietermaritzburg's Sevontein Prison‚ were Ngubo had a stint in 2013.

In 2013 Ngubo was transferred to the medium-security Sevontein Prison from Westville Prison amid allegations that he had been terrorising the warders. He was since moved back to Westville. Another well-placed source within Westville Prison‚ who spoke to the Sunday Times on condition of anonymity‚ said that Ngubo had enjoyed a lavish existence behind bars – with all the trappings of the outside world.

The source said that he was cloistered away in the hospital section of Westville prison in a private room‚ away from the squalid and overcrowded communal cells.

“He was getting special treatment…in the hospital section of Medium B where it is easy for the most hardened criminals‚” the source said. “He hardly eats the prison food and warders bring him food [from outside].”

Ngubo seems to have had his release expedited‚ jumping the queue in front of thousands of other lifers who are eligible to be paroled.

“There are crooks that went in before him but there is no parole for them. You see how easy it was for him‚” the warder said.