Renowned fashion designer‚ David Tlale and the winner of his intern reality show‚ Kuena Moshoeshoe are embroiled in a nasty spat‚ over prizes worth more than R1 million that she has not received two months later.

The Lesotho-born designer hopeful told TshisaLIVE she was tired of being treated like "a piece of shit‚" and didn't care if she lost the prizes she won in the competition that aired on SABC 3.

The prizes included a new Mercedes Benz CLA‚ R200‚000 in cash‚ a studio with equipment to the value of R250‚000 and a chance to be an assistant designer to David Tlale for one year.

"He (David) is not making sense. His conditions are unreasonable but I can't discuss this right now. I am done waiting for anything from him‚ if he wants to keep them he can keep them‚ not to treat me like a piece of shit. I'm really done!‚" she said.