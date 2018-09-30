Polokwane City's George Chigova feels at home in a foreign land

George Chigova's first year in South Africa was no bed of roses as he struggled to adapt to life away from his native Zimbabwe.

The Polokwane City shot-stopper was only 23 when he joined SuperSport United from Dynamos in 2014, but didn't make an appearance for the Tshwane side. A year later, he made the switch to Polokwane and has been with Rise and Shine ever since. Now settled, he's remained one of the club's most consistent players, making appearances week in, week out.

Some time out with his family has been a great help in keeping him in the right frame of mind. He's married to Nokuthula and they are blessed with two daughters.

"First of all, the first season was tough for me to adjust because, if you can remember, I never even played one game for SuperSport," Chigova told Sunday World.

"I took it as a learning curve for me adjusting to South African football. I left home for a foreign land, so at first it was tough for me. Now I've adjusted."