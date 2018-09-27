'The Tokoloshe' gets warm welcome at horror festivals

Actress Petronella Tshuma says South Africans should watch the movie The Tokoloshe as it plays into our heritage.

Whether you called it Pinky-Pinky or Oupa Doelie, the small man was a menace to many black children growing up in the villages and townships.

A tokoloshe is believed to be a diminutive, malevolent spirit with sexual desires that can cause illness or even death.

Unlike the first film of the same title in the 1990s, this version is making headlines worldwide.

Although the film officially opens on November 2, it was screened at last week's first Comic Con exhibition in Africa held at the Kyalami Racing Circuit in Midrand.

The three-day event showcased comic books, science fiction/fantasy-related films, television and similar popular arts.

The chilling film generated much interest at fantasy and horror flick festivals around the world, including at its European premiere at Frightfest in London, the UK's largest international horror film festival. It also premiered in South Korea.