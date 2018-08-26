Thabo Nodada: Teammates help star cope with fame

Having enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Premier Soccer League, diminutive yet resilient Cape Town City midfield maestro Thabo Nodada confesses that sometimes he struggles to handle fame.

Nodada, 23, has established himself as one of the key players for City. Last season he was voted as the Cape side's player of the season.

Barely four matches into the new campaign, the lad from Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, had already bagged two man of the match accolades. A candid Nodada admits that, sporadically, fame goes to his head.

"It's overwhelming. Sometimes it [fame] goes to my head but being close to senior players like Aubrey Ngoma, Lebogang Manyama and Lehlohonolo Majoro helps me," said Nodada.

"They tell me to stay humble and focused. Without them, I wouldn't have managed to remain grounded."