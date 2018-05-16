Massiv Metro's Faith Mangope: Dolled up but she's no Barbie
No one is better living proof of Beyonce's empowerment anthem, Run the World (Girls), than e.tv Sunrise anchor, entrepreneur and radio personality Faith Mangope.
The 31-year-old has impressively climbed the radio ladder at Massiv Metro in just a year.
Within three months of joining the radio station last May as senior producer, she was promoted to head of programming in August before being named station manager in January.
"It has been a very interesting year of growth, maturity and opening up my mind in various ways," Mangope says.
"I'm very fortunate and grateful for the shareholders who value having me. It's a very humbling experience."
Billed as the brainchild of controversy-prone media personality DJ Sbu, Massiv Metro just turned one this month.
"I'm learning so much about the business of radio and mine is not a normal radio station - it's a hybrid radio station. We are a digital platform operating in a terrestrial environment. It's an innovative product," Mangope says.
Mangope, the eldest of four kids, hails from rural Nelspruit, in Mpumalanga.
"Because I have a weave, nails and eyelashes, the first time people meet me they always think that I'm a Barbie doll. I'm in media, I want to look good and present a certain image," she says.
"You might think that I'm a Barbie doll, but you'd better learn that this Barbie doll has got brains and I'm proud of it.
Mangope studied international relations and industrial psychology at Wits University and, throughout her illustrious 11-year career in media, she has worked for radio stations such as 702 and YFM.
But what is the secret to her success?
"Excellence has been my secret to success. I worked with Sibusiso Leope on the DJ Sbu Breakfast Show on YFM and he never forgot me. When Massiv Metro was about to open he came to me and said: 'I know what you are capable of doing'."
As if her hands are not full enough as station manager and TV anchor, she is also the owner of two businesses - a technology solution company and media communications firm.
And, although the perception that she could be a Barbie doll doesn't bother her, she strongly clarifies that that impressions couldn't be further from the truth.
It's rather a case of dynamite comes in small packages.