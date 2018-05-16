Massiv Metro's Faith Mangope: Dolled up but she's no Barbie

No one is better living proof of Beyonce's empowerment anthem, Run the World (Girls), than e.tv Sunrise anchor, entrepreneur and radio personality Faith Mangope.

The 31-year-old has impressively climbed the radio ladder at Massiv Metro in just a year.

Within three months of joining the radio station last May as senior producer, she was promoted to head of programming in August before being named station manager in January.

"It has been a very interesting year of growth, maturity and opening up my mind in various ways," Mangope says.

"I'm very fortunate and grateful for the shareholders who value having me. It's a very humbling experience."

Billed as the brainchild of controversy-prone media personality DJ Sbu, Massiv Metro just turned one this month.