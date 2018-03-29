SA actor Keenan Arrison: Tomb Raider a breakout role

Actor Keenan Arrison shows his prowess in the international hit film, Tomb Raider.

The 37-year-old, who looks no older than 30, says this is his biggest highlight yet.

"I was sent the casting brief by my agent. My approach to every casting is the same - get into the room and give it your all. A few weeks later I received a call that I got the job.

"Acting along big names like Alicia Vikander, Daniel Wu, Alexandre Willaume and Walton Goggins has been the equivalent of a master-class every day. Being in London for the premiere and walking the red carpet was a surreal experience. It's somewhat overwhelming but worth every moment," he says.

This is not Arrison's first international hit. He also worked extensively on the independent Hollywood film, Accident, about four youngsters who crash and get trapped at the bottom of a ravine.

In Tomb Raider, which opened in cinemas last week, his character Rocket is one of five mercenaries, a fiery loose cannon, always ready for action.